Sabalenka Eyes Historic Australian Open Three-Peat

In an exhilarating Australian Open semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Paula Badosa, inching closer to a historic achievement in women's tennis. The defending champion aims to become the first woman in the 21st century to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.

Sabalenka, who fought through a challenging start, secured a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory against her friend Badosa. On the brink of joining tennis luminary Martina Hingis, who last achieved a 'three-peat' in the late '90s, Sabalenka expressed her disbelief and determination. 'It's been a dream come true,' she remarked about the possibility of joining legends like Margaret Court and Steffi Graf.

Despite their fierce competition on the court, Sabalenka's camaraderie with Badosa remains strong. Acknowledging her friend's stellar performance, Badosa quipped that Sabalenka's play could 'turn everything to gold.' True to their friendship, Sabalenka promised a celebratory shopping spree with Badosa regardless of the final outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)