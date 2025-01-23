Left Menu

Sabalenka Eyes Historic Australian Open Three-Peat

Aryna Sabalenka is on the verge of making history by aiming for her third consecutive Australian Open title. The defending champion showcased her dominance by defeating Paula Badosa in the semi-finals. Should she win, Sabalenka will join an elite circle of tennis legends with consecutive Australian Open victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST
Sabalenka Eyes Historic Australian Open Three-Peat
Aryna Sabalenka

In an exhilarating Australian Open semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Paula Badosa, inching closer to a historic achievement in women's tennis. The defending champion aims to become the first woman in the 21st century to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.

Sabalenka, who fought through a challenging start, secured a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory against her friend Badosa. On the brink of joining tennis luminary Martina Hingis, who last achieved a 'three-peat' in the late '90s, Sabalenka expressed her disbelief and determination. 'It's been a dream come true,' she remarked about the possibility of joining legends like Margaret Court and Steffi Graf.

Despite their fierce competition on the court, Sabalenka's camaraderie with Badosa remains strong. Acknowledging her friend's stellar performance, Badosa quipped that Sabalenka's play could 'turn everything to gold.' True to their friendship, Sabalenka promised a celebratory shopping spree with Badosa regardless of the final outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025