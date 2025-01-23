Power Clash: Sabalenka vs. Keys in Australian Open Showdown

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and American Madison Keys have emerged from challenging semi-finals to face each other in an eagerly anticipated showdown at the Australian Open final. Both players showcased resilience as they battled through tough matches, setting the stage for a thrilling clash of tennis titans.

Sabalenka, the Belarusian top seed, delivered a commanding performance against her friend Paula Badosa, storming into her third consecutive Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, Keys mounted a spirited comeback from a set down to defeat Swiatek in a gripping 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) contest, marking her first Australian Open final appearance.

As Sabalenka seeks her fourth major title and Keys her second, the final promises intense competition. Both players have displayed formidable skills throughout the tournament, ensuring an electrifying encounter as they vie for the coveted Grand Slam trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)