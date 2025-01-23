Left Menu

Shardul Thakur: Rising Through Challenges in Indian Cricket

Despite missing selection for India's Test side, Shardul Thakur continues to shine in domestic cricket. The 33-year-old's performances in challenging situations have saved Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Thakur discusses handling setbacks, such as going unsold in the IPL, and maintaining focus on future opportunities.

Shardul Thakur, having missed out on a spot in India's Test side, demonstrated his resilience and skill on Thursday by helping Mumbai stabilize in the Ranji Trophy. Thakur's batting prowess was on display as he rescued Mumbai from a daunting position, replicating his past heroics in crucial games.

In a press interaction, Thakur emphasized the importance of recognizing quality in players for team selection and discussed his love for performing under pressure. He reflected on setbacks, such as his unsold status in the IPL auction, but highlighted the need to focus on the present and future.

Thakur also defended India captain Rohit Sharma, who struggled in his Ranji return. He praised Sharma's enduring passion for Mumbai cricket and the transformative role of facing hardships. Thakur analyzed Mumbai's recent performances and discussed conditions affecting their results in domestic tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

