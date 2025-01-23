Sahaja Yamalapalli's Stunning Victory at ITF Women's Open
In a remarkable display of skill and tenacity, India's Sahaja Yamalapalli stunned fourth seed Russian Maria Timofeeva to progress to the quarterfinals of the ITF Women's Open. The 24-year-old from Hyderabad, ranked world No. 315, delivered a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 triumph against the world No. 134 in a two-hour contest.
Yamalapalli's aggression and strategic gameplay were evident as she took charge from the outset, particularly shining in the first and third sets. Her victory sets up a quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded Sara Bejlek from the Czech Republic. Elsewhere, Indian No. 1 Ankita Raina faced defeat against top-seeded German Tatjana Maria, succumbing in straight sets at 1-6, 3-6.
Meanwhile, the tournament witnessed another upset as Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic defeated the reigning champion Darja Semenistaja of Latvia. Fruhvirtova's 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory added to the day's upsets, proving the unpredictable nature of the game this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
