Diverse Sporting Highlights: Tennis, Soccer, Basketball, and More

The sports world saw various notable events, including an impersonation case involving Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter, Novak Djokovic's retirement from the Australian Open, and U.S. Figure Skating Championships comeback by Alysa Liu. Updates span tennis, basketball, football, and expansion within the National Women's Soccer League.

Updated: 24-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:30 IST
Diverse Sporting Highlights: Tennis, Soccer, Basketball, and More
In a surprising incident, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was reportedly caught impersonating the baseball star to secure a bank transfer, raising serious legal concerns.

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic faced a setback, retiring injured from the Australian Open semi-final, halting his quest for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, the sporting world also saw Alysa Liu's impressive return to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and anticipation over the NWSL's expansion to include a new team in Denver.

