Diverse Sporting Highlights: Tennis, Soccer, Basketball, and More

In a surprising incident, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was reportedly caught impersonating the baseball star to secure a bank transfer, raising serious legal concerns.

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic faced a setback, retiring injured from the Australian Open semi-final, halting his quest for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, the sporting world also saw Alysa Liu's impressive return to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and anticipation over the NWSL's expansion to include a new team in Denver.

(With inputs from agencies.)