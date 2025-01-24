Left Menu

Mourinho's Misstep: Mistaken Identity Sparks Pre-Match Humor

Jose Mourinho mistakenly identified the Olympique Lyonnais physiotherapist as the coach before a Europa League match against Fenerbahce. Despite the mix-up, the game ended in a 0-0 draw, and Mourinho commended Lyon's coach, Pierre Sage, amidst scrutiny over the team's recent performance.

Fenerbahce's charismatic coach, Jose Mourinho, inadvertently set the stage for some pre-match humor during Thursday's Europa League clash with Olympique Lyonnais. In a case of mistaken identity, the celebrated manager approached physiotherapist Abdeljelil Redissi, mistaking him for coach Pierre Sage, before Redissi amiably directed him to the correct individual.

The entertaining prelude didn't affect the on-field proceedings, as the match concluded in a goalless draw. Despite the error, Mourinho had high praise for Lyon's actual coach, Pierre Sage, who is currently facing job insecurity due to disappointing results.

In a nod to the challenges of football management, Mourinho commented, "Football is full of owners and presidents who understand nothing about football. This Lyon team is a good team and when a team is good it means they have a good coach." His endorsement aimed to support Sage amid escalating pressures.

