A New Chapter for Sir Ben Ainslie: Athena Racing Takes the Helm

In a surprising turn of events, Britain's celebrated skipper Sir Ben Ainslie has been dropped by INEOS Britannia after an unsuccessful bid to win the America's Cup last year.

The British team, heavily financed by INEOS chief Jim Ratcliffe, showcased significant promise under Ainslie's leadership but succumbed to New Zealand's dominance.

Ainslie's future pursuit under Athena Racing marks a new beginning, as challenges loom to secure victory in the prestigious sailing event's 38th edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)