A New Chapter for Sir Ben Ainslie: Athena Racing Takes the Helm
Sir Ben Ainslie, Britain's America's Cup skipper, is parting ways with INEOS Britannia after failing to win the trophy in 2022. Despite financial backing from Jim Ratcliffe, Ainslie faced defeat against New Zealand. His next venture, Athena Racing, aims to compete in the 38th America's Cup.
In a surprising turn of events, Britain's celebrated skipper Sir Ben Ainslie has been dropped by INEOS Britannia after an unsuccessful bid to win the America's Cup last year.
The British team, heavily financed by INEOS chief Jim Ratcliffe, showcased significant promise under Ainslie's leadership but succumbed to New Zealand's dominance.
Ainslie's future pursuit under Athena Racing marks a new beginning, as challenges loom to secure victory in the prestigious sailing event's 38th edition.
