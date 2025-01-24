Left Menu

Barcelona's High Stakes Gamble: Stars Shine Bright

Barcelona's risky strategy of selling future assets has paid off with major players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha improving the team's performance. Raphinha, once sidelined, is now a key scorer and leader under coach Hansi Flick. Meanwhile, Lewandowski thrives, defying age with multiple goals.

Barcelona took a considerable risk 2 1/2 years ago, mortgaging its future for urgent capital to acquire star players. The club used funds from selling future television rights to sign top talents such as striker Robert Lewandowski, winger Raphinha, and defender Jules Koundé, spending 160 million euros collectively.

Although Lewandowski consistently delivered, the players did not immediately live up to their potential, until recently. Their vibrant performances have now propelled Barcelona to second place in the Champions League, keeping the team competitive in Spain's domestic leagues. Lewandowski, at 36, is enjoying one of his best seasons, while Koundé excels in a dual defensive-attacking role.

Raphinha, 28, has emerged as a versatile scorer and leader. Initially overshadowed, he adapted by playing creatively in multiple positions, scoring crucial goals. With 22 goals this season, Raphinha's breakout has been instrumental for the team, highlighted by his decisive performances against Real Madrid and Benfica.

