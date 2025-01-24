Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Grueling Exit from the Australian Open Semifinal

In a dramatic turn at the Australian Open semifinal, Novak Djokovic withdrew after the first set against Alexander Zverev due to a muscle tear. Despite seeking an 11th Australian Open title, his injury led to spectators booing. Sinner and Zverev will face off in the finals.

Updated: 24-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:56 IST
Amid an unexpected twist at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic exited the semifinal match against Alexander Zverev after only one set due to a muscle tear. The departure sparked boos from spectators at Rod Laver Arena as Djokovic relinquished his chance for an 11th victory at this Grand Slam.

Djokovic's withdrawal was announced after losing the initial set 7-6 (5) and experiencing increasing pain in his taped leg. Djokovic acknowledged the uphill battle he faced even if he had won the first set, reflecting on the challenges of overcoming his injury.

In his absence, Jannik Sinner, overcoming cramping from his semifinal, will compete against Zverev, who is looking for his first win at Melbourne Park. Djokovic remains steadfast in his competitive ambitions despite injuries affecting his recent tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

