Champions League Drama: A New Era in European Football?

The Champions League and Europa League reforms faced criticism for crowding the calendar, yet anticipation builds as crucial fixtures promise excitement. Only a few teams have secured spots in the knockout phase, challenging the perception of big clubs having an easy path. The new format ensures engaging and unpredictable outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:42 IST
The reform of the Champions League and Europa League has stirred debate, criticized for overloading an already congested schedule. Yet, as the league phase reaches its finale next week, a thrilling set of fixtures is on the horizon.

So far, only Liverpool and Barcelona have guaranteed themselves a place in the Champions League's last 16, while Lazio leads in the Europa League. In the Champions League, 25 out of 36 teams, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, still await their fate, making every game crucial.

The idea of an easy advancement route for top teams was dispelled, evidenced by Juventus and Paris St Germain's struggles. The format demands more competition, with the first eight teams proceeding directly to the last 16, while the rest vie for spots in playoffs, assuring a dramatic conclusion.

