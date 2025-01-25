Madison Keys' Stellar Triumph: A Grand Slam Dream Realized

American tennis player Madison Keys triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka in an electrifying Australian Open final, capturing her first Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old's victory on Saturday brought an end to Sabalenka's streak, denying the defending champion her third consecutive victory at the Melbourne event.

Breaking Sabalenka's serve early, Keys took command with a series of powerful shots, sealing the first set with a backhand down the line. Despite Sabalenka's recovery in the second set, Keys maintained pressure to clinch the final set 7-5, showcasing resilience and determination.

The victory positions Keys as the second oldest woman to win her first Australian Open singles title in the professional era. Overcome with emotion, Keys celebrated her historic win, crediting her support team for their unwavering belief. Sabalenka, gracious in defeat, pledged to return stronger next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)