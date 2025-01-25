Madison Keys Stuns World with Maiden Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Madison Keys emerged victorious at the Australian Open, securing her first Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old American ousted reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping final, preventing her from claiming a third straight title with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 triumph at Rod Laver Arena.

Throughout the match, Keys expertly executed a strategic mix of backhand and forehand strokes, utilizing the court's space advantageously to seize the first set. Despite Sabalenka's near-flawless performance in the second set, Keys held her ground in a neck-to-neck decider, clinching the championship with nerves of steel.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Keys expressed profound gratitude for her team's unwavering support through injuries and self-doubt. Meanwhile, Sabalenka candidly addressed her visible frustration during the match, emphasizing the emotional toll of narrowly missing a historic achievement. Both players displayed remarkable sportsmanship, marking a memorable conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)