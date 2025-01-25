Left Menu

Madison Keys Stuns World with Maiden Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open

US tennis player Madison Keys astounded the sports world by clinching her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, overcoming two-time winner Aryna Sabalenka. With a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 win, Keys thwarted Sabalenka's bid for a third title, showcasing her prowess and determination.

Updated: 25-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:37 IST
Madison Keys (Photo: @AustralianOpen/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Madison Keys emerged victorious at the Australian Open, securing her first Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old American ousted reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping final, preventing her from claiming a third straight title with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 triumph at Rod Laver Arena.

Throughout the match, Keys expertly executed a strategic mix of backhand and forehand strokes, utilizing the court's space advantageously to seize the first set. Despite Sabalenka's near-flawless performance in the second set, Keys held her ground in a neck-to-neck decider, clinching the championship with nerves of steel.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Keys expressed profound gratitude for her team's unwavering support through injuries and self-doubt. Meanwhile, Sabalenka candidly addressed her visible frustration during the match, emphasizing the emotional toll of narrowly missing a historic achievement. Both players displayed remarkable sportsmanship, marking a memorable conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

