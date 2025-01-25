J&K Stuns Mumbai: Unforgettable Ranji Trophy Triumph

Defending champions Mumbai faced an unexpected defeat against Jammu & Kashmir at home, losing by five wickets in a riveting Ranji Trophy match on Saturday. This victory marks J&K's second win against Mumbai, the first since the 2014-15 season. The loss was particularly surprising given Mumbai's impressive lineup, which included six Indian capped players. Nonetheless, Shardul Thakur was the standout performer for Mumbai, hitting a spectacular unbeaten 113 while batting lower down the order. Together with Tanush Kotian's solid 58*, Thakur brought Mumbai back into the game by forming a formidable 173-run partnership for the eighth wicket, leaving them with a 188-run lead. However, their efforts weren't enough, as J&K successfully chased a 205-run target, securing a historic win.

Mumbai's veteran batsmen, including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane, struggled to make significant contributions. Rohit, making a comeback to the domestic scene, managed a quick 28 off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes in the second innings. Unfortunately, his departure dashed any hopes of a comeback, marking his highest first-class score since his 52 against New Zealand in Bengaluru last October. In contrast, young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal had a modest outing, tallying just 4 and 26 in his two innings. Meanwhile, in another fixture, Test opener Shubman Gill displayed exceptional skill by scoring a century for Punjab against Karnataka. Despite his heroic effort, Punjab was overpowered, skittled out for just 55 in the first innings and eventually losing by an innings and 207 runs after Karnataka's commanding 420-run total.

The recent results underscore the fiercely competitive nature of this year's Ranji Trophy season, with notable players struggling to maintain form while underdog teams like Jammu & Kashmir continue to deliver headline-grabbing performances. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)