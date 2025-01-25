Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Dramatic Exit: Injury Sparks Debate

Novak Djokovic shared a scan of his injured hamstring after withdrawing from the Australian Open semifinal, prompting mixed reactions. Despite efforts to manage the injury, Djokovic exited after one set, sparking debate from fans and support from opponent Alexander Zverev.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic caused a stir after sharing an MRI scan of his injured left hamstring on social media, merely a day after being booed for withdrawing from the Australian Open semifinal. The tennis star exited the match against Alexander Zverev after losing the opening set in a tiebreaker.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who has been a staple in the sport for two decades, posted the image on X to counter sports injury skeptics. However, Djokovic offered no further details concerning his condition or expected recovery time.

Despite jeers from the crowd, Djokovic received support from Zverev, who criticized the audience's reaction, emphasizing Djokovic's dedication to tennis. Djokovic himself expressed his disappointment but maintained he had done everything possible to cope with the injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

