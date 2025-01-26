Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: A Rising Tennis Phenomenon

Jannik Sinner secured his second Australian Open win, defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets. The Italian champion, currently ranked No. 1, continues his impressive streak with three major titles and an 80-6 record. A past doping issue clouds his achievements, with a hearing pending soon.

Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:10 IST
In a compelling display of tennis prowess, Italian star Jannik Sinner clinched his second straight Australian Open title by defeating Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory. The match underscored Sinner's dominance, as he didn't concede a single break point.

At 23, Sinner emerges as the youngest two-time winner in decades, echoing Jim Courier's feat in the early 90s. Currently ranked No. 1, Sinner boasts an enviable record, having claimed three of the last five major tournaments and maintaining an unbeaten streak of 21 matches.

While his success is undisputable, Sinner's journey faces a hurdle due to a doping controversy. Cleared of a positive steroid test, Sinner's case is up for appeal with a hearing scheduled for April. Regardless, his on-court achievements remain untouched, marking an extraordinary career start.

