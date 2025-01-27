Left Menu

Super Kings Storm to Victory with Bowling Masterclass

Joburg Super Kings' bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Viljoen demolished the Sunrises Eastern Cape, securing a dominant nine-wicket victory at Wanderers. A vibrant crowd celebrated the team's success under clear skies, as Devon Conway and Wihan Lubbe effortlessly guided the chase, marking a memorable day for captain Faf du Plessis' 400th T20 game.

Devon Conway (Photo: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an exhilarating display of pace bowling, Joburg Super Kings fast bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Viljoen decimated the Sunrises Eastern Cape, leading their team to a commanding nine-wicket victory with a bonus point at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Highveld's recent rains gave way to a perfect summer's day, drawing enthusiastic Super Kings fans to the stands.

The electric atmosphere was palpable as Sipamla, after a challenging outing at St George's Park, redeemed himself by taking 3/13, including the prized wicket of England's Zak Crawley at slip. After leaving the Sunrisers at a precarious 0/2, the team's fortunes only dwindled further, finding themselves 17/4 as Sipamla and his fellow bowlers maintained relentless pressure.

Though David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs stitched together a 57-run partnership, their resistance was short-lived as Viljoen (4/24) orchestrated a perfect death over spell, ending the Sunrisers' innings at 118. Highlighting the Super Kings' impeccable fielding, Donovan Ferreira dazzled the crowd with a phenomenal catch to dismiss Beyers Swanepoel.

The Super Kings' response with the bat was nothing short of clinical. Devon Conway (76 not out) and Wihan Lubbe (25 not out) smoothly carried their team to victory with six overs remaining, a fitting celebration for captain Faf du Plessis' milestone 400th T20 appearance. "Starting with early wickets in the powerplay makes a world of difference," Du Plessis reflected, following their vital win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

