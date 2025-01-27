Left Menu

West Indies Triumph in Pakistan: A Historic Test Victory

West Indies grabbed a monumental victory against Pakistan in Multan, their first since 1990 on Pakistani soil. This win, spurred by a young team thriving in challenging conditions, not only equalized the series but demonstrated the squad's potential and determination, with Jomel Warrican emerging as a key figure.

Kraigg Brathwaite (Photo: ICC).
West Indies' Test squad, under the leadership of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, achieved a significant milestone by winning their first match in Pakistan since 1990, following a 120-run conquest in Multan. The victory, pivotal in leveling the two-match Test series, evidenced the young team's resilience in demanding conditions.

Brathwaite lauded the team's perseverance, appreciating the efforts of his teammates. Reflecting on the triumph, he noted the rarity of wins on Pakistani soil and praised the young group for stepping up to the challenge. "It's incredible to achieve this as a young team, especially given the historical context," he remarked.

Noteworthy performances from Jomel Warrican, who exhibited exceptional skill with both bat and ball, played a crucial role in the win. Warrican, alongside Gudakesh Motie, significantly contributed to setting up the game for West Indies, earning him Player of the Match and Series accolades for his 19-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

