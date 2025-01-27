Left Menu

Manchester City's Future Star: McFarlane Signs On!

Manchester City has signed 18-year-old defender Christian McFarlane from New York City FC. McFarlane, who has represented England's youth teams, calls joining Man City a dream come true. This marks the latest addition in City's significant spending spree this month in the January transfer window.

Manchester City has made another move in the January transfer window by signing 18-year-old defender Christian McFarlane from New York City FC, a sister club.

Having been part of New York City since the age of 11, McFarlane has advanced through every youth level and made his debut for the first team last year. The young defender, born in England, was part of England's under-16 and under-17 teams and participated in the European Under-17 Championship squad.

In a statement, McFarlane expressed his excitement about joining Manchester City, calling it a "dream come true" and highlighting its importance for his professional development. Meanwhile, New York City announced it would receive a future sell-on percentage if McFarlane is transferred. The transfer fee remains undisclosed, and Manchester City has yet to confirm the move officially.

