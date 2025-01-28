Mitchell Owen's Meteoric Rise: From Obscurity to Big Bash Glory

Mitchell Owen starred in Hobart Hurricanes' exhilarating Big Bash League triumph with a blistering century, cementing his status as a rising star in Australian cricket. His match-winning 108 off 42 balls equaled a BBL record, powering his team to victory over the Sydney Thunder on Monday at Bellerive Oval.

Owen's promotion to the top of the Hurricanes' batting order has been transformative, taking him from relative obscurity to the forefront of selectors' minds for potential international duties. This season, he is the only player to score two centuries, including a spectacular 101 against the Perth Scorchers.

Having topped the tournament's run list, Owen's timely performances come as Australia seeks fresh talent for its aging T20 squad ahead of the next World Cup. His dedication and support from teammates and coaches highlight a journey that blends skill with ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)