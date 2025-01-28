Left Menu

Indian Wildcards Shine at ITF Women's Tennis Tournament

Indian wildcard entrants Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty advanced to the second round of the ITF Women's Tennis Tournament. Despite Yamalapalli's initial setback against Japan's Naho Sato, she won the match. Bhamidipaty also triumphed over her opponent Alana Smith from the USA in just over an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:29 IST
Indian Wildcards Shine at ITF Women's Tennis Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Indian wildcard tennis players Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty made headlines by progressing to the second round of the 75k ITF Women's Tennis Tournament in Pune.

Yamalapalli emerged strong after losing the first set to Japan's Naho Sato, winning in three sets in a two-hour 35-minute encounter. Bhamidipaty displayed dominance by defeating USA's Alana Smith comfortably in just an hour and 20 minutes.

The tournament also saw upsets, with Italy's Camilla Rosatello and the pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Alicia Barnett advancing against higher seeds. Indian hopeful Vaishnavi Adkar, however, was ousted by China's Fangran Tian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025