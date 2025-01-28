Indian Wildcards Shine at ITF Women's Tennis Tournament

On Tuesday, Indian wildcard tennis players Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty made headlines by progressing to the second round of the 75k ITF Women's Tennis Tournament in Pune.

Yamalapalli emerged strong after losing the first set to Japan's Naho Sato, winning in three sets in a two-hour 35-minute encounter. Bhamidipaty displayed dominance by defeating USA's Alana Smith comfortably in just an hour and 20 minutes.

The tournament also saw upsets, with Italy's Camilla Rosatello and the pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Alicia Barnett advancing against higher seeds. Indian hopeful Vaishnavi Adkar, however, was ousted by China's Fangran Tian.

