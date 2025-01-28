Geoff Allardice Steps Down as ICC Chief Executive Ahead of Champions Trophy

In a surprising announcement on Tuesday, Geoff Allardice has decided to step down as the Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council, just ahead of the Champions Trophy ODI tournament scheduled for next month.

Allardice, who joined the ICC in 2012 and became CEO in November 2021 after serving as acting CEO, has been instrumental in enhancing the global footprint of cricket. His tenure saw significant strides in expanding the sport's reach and fortifying its commercial foundations.

Praising his leadership, ICC Chair Jay Shah acknowledged Allardice's contributions, stating that his efforts were key to advancing cricket worldwide. The ICC Board will now undertake the task of finding a successor to continue this work.

(With inputs from agencies.)