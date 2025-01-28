India Falters, England Roars Back in Third T20I Thriller
In the third T20I, India's batting faltered facing a strong England bowling attack, resulting in a 26-run loss. Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket effort restricted England to 171/9. Despite leading the series 2-1, India could only manage 145/9 in response, with a game still left in Pune.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling cricket showdown, India's batting line struggled against England's fierce bowling attack, resulting in a 26-run defeat in the third T20I on Tuesday. The loss, however, still leaves India leading the five-match series 2-1.
Displaying an outstanding performance, Varun Chakravarthy helped restrict England to 171/9 with his remarkable five-wicket haul. In response, India's innings faltered at 145/9 despite their promising start.
Highlights included Ben Duckett's explosive fifty for England and a spirited comeback by Mohammed Shami for India. The next match will determine India's chances in the series, scheduled for January 31 in Pune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- England
- T20I
- CricKet
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Mohammed Shami
- series
- England win
- Pune
- Adil Rashid
ALSO READ
Discovery Channel and IAEA Launch Educational Series on Nuclear Science’s Role in Solving Global Issues
Deepti Sharma's Confidence Shines in India's ODI Series Against Ireland
Tees Set for Golf Glory: International Series India Debuts on Subcontinent
Golf Titans Converge at International Series India
BCCI bars players from engaging in personal shoots or endorsements during ongoing series or tour.