India Falters, England Roars Back in Third T20I Thriller

In the third T20I, India's batting faltered facing a strong England bowling attack, resulting in a 26-run loss. Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket effort restricted England to 171/9. Despite leading the series 2-1, India could only manage 145/9 in response, with a game still left in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:40 IST
In a thrilling cricket showdown, India's batting line struggled against England's fierce bowling attack, resulting in a 26-run defeat in the third T20I on Tuesday. The loss, however, still leaves India leading the five-match series 2-1.

Displaying an outstanding performance, Varun Chakravarthy helped restrict England to 171/9 with his remarkable five-wicket haul. In response, India's innings faltered at 145/9 despite their promising start.

Highlights included Ben Duckett's explosive fifty for England and a spirited comeback by Mohammed Shami for India. The next match will determine India's chances in the series, scheduled for January 31 in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

