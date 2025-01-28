India Falters, England Roars Back in Third T20I Thriller

In a thrilling cricket showdown, India's batting line struggled against England's fierce bowling attack, resulting in a 26-run defeat in the third T20I on Tuesday. The loss, however, still leaves India leading the five-match series 2-1.

Displaying an outstanding performance, Varun Chakravarthy helped restrict England to 171/9 with his remarkable five-wicket haul. In response, India's innings faltered at 145/9 despite their promising start.

Highlights included Ben Duckett's explosive fifty for England and a spirited comeback by Mohammed Shami for India. The next match will determine India's chances in the series, scheduled for January 31 in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)