Radja Nainggolan: From Midfield Maestro to Criminal Charges
Former Belgium international footballer Radja Nainggolan has been charged with involvement in a criminal organization linked to cocaine trafficking. He has been released under conditions and is currently awaiting further court proceedings. His arrest is part of a broader investigation into cocaine importation in Belgium.
Radja Nainggolan, the former Belgian international known for his dynamic midfield play, has been charged with participating in a criminal organization amid a cocaine trafficking investigation. This development was confirmed by the Brussels public prosecutor's office.
The 36-year-old, who has been released on conditions, awaits an unspecified court date. The case centers on alleged cocaine imports from South America, entering Belgium through the port of Antwerp, and its subsequent distribution across the country.
Last Monday, Nainggolan's arrest was announced following police raids in the Antwerp province and Brussels areas, where authorities confiscated nearly 6 pounds of cocaine, cash, and luxury items, resulting in 16 arrests in total. Nainggolan recently emerged from retirement to join Lokeren-Temse in Belgium's second tier, marking his return with a goal.
