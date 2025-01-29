Left Menu

Steve Smith Joins the Elite 10,000-Test Runs Club

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja propelled Australia to a strong start against Sri Lanka in Galle, both scoring centuries. Smith's 10,000th test run milestone highlights the day marred with Sri Lanka's missed opportunities. Despite rain interruptions, Australia dominated with their impressive batting display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:08 IST
Steve Smith Joins the Elite 10,000-Test Runs Club
Steve Smith Image Credit: Wikipedia

Steve Smith catapulted himself into cricket's elite circle, becoming the 15th player to score 10,000 test runs as he guided Australia against Sri Lanka in the opening day of the Galle Test. Alongside Usman Khawaja, Smith's century cemented Australia's commanding position, closing the day at 330 for two.

In a display of aggressive batting, Smith and Khawaja punished the hosts' lackluster fielding and decision-making errors, forming a formidable 195-run partnership. Smith's milestone was met with applause as rain drew proceedings to an early end, leaving Sri Lanka to reflect on their missed opportunities.

Travis Head's brisk 57 added to Australia's dominance, despite a brief hiccup when Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed cheaply. Smith's tenure as stand-in captain proved impactful, steering his team as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025