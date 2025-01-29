Steve Smith Joins the Elite 10,000-Test Runs Club
Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja propelled Australia to a strong start against Sri Lanka in Galle, both scoring centuries. Smith's 10,000th test run milestone highlights the day marred with Sri Lanka's missed opportunities. Despite rain interruptions, Australia dominated with their impressive batting display.
Steve Smith catapulted himself into cricket's elite circle, becoming the 15th player to score 10,000 test runs as he guided Australia against Sri Lanka in the opening day of the Galle Test. Alongside Usman Khawaja, Smith's century cemented Australia's commanding position, closing the day at 330 for two.
In a display of aggressive batting, Smith and Khawaja punished the hosts' lackluster fielding and decision-making errors, forming a formidable 195-run partnership. Smith's milestone was met with applause as rain drew proceedings to an early end, leaving Sri Lanka to reflect on their missed opportunities.
Travis Head's brisk 57 added to Australia's dominance, despite a brief hiccup when Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed cheaply. Smith's tenure as stand-in captain proved impactful, steering his team as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
