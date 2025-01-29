Call for Permanent Stewards in Formula One: McLaren's Vision
McLaren boss Zak Brown has called for permanent stewards in Formula One, highlighting issues with the current system where stewards are unpaid volunteers. The change comes after Johnny Herbert, a former racer and FIA steward, was dropped due to a conflict between his punditry and officiating roles.
In a significant move, McLaren boss Zak Brown has called for the introduction of permanent stewards in Formula One, arguing that professional officials could enhance the sport's credibility. Brown expressed his willingness for McLaren to shoulder part of the financial burden in hiring full-time stewards.
The plea emerged after the governing body, FIA, removed former racer Johnny Herbert from his steward role, citing a conflict between his responsibilities as an FIA steward and a media pundit. Herbert, known for his experience and insights, had been scheduled to officiate at the Australian Grand Prix.
Brown addressed the issue at the Autosport Business Exchange conference in London, emphasizing that paid professional officials could ensure a more consistent and fair application of the rules. His call comes amid criticisms of Formula One's current system, where stewards volunteer on a race-by-race basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
