Hamilton's Dramatic Ferrari Test Day Collision
Lewis Hamilton crashed a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car during testing in Barcelona. Despite the crash at the Circuit de Catalunya, the seven-time world champion was uninjured. The incident occurred as Hamilton continued to adapt to his new team environment after leaving Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, faced a setback on the second day of testing a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car. In an unexpected turn, the racing icon crashed at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya but fortunately emerged unscathed.
After a first practice session at Fiorano, Hamilton, now 40, is transitioning to his new team after departing Mercedes. Conducting laps behind closed doors alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton encountered issues, reportedly slamming into the barriers and damaging both suspension and bodywork.
This test, permitted due to regulations allowing limited mileage on older F1 models, is a crucial part of Hamilton's adaptation process within Ferrari, as reported by the Italian website it.motorsport.com.
(With inputs from agencies.)
