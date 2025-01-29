Hamilton's Dramatic Ferrari Test Day Collision

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, faced a setback on the second day of testing a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car. In an unexpected turn, the racing icon crashed at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya but fortunately emerged unscathed.

After a first practice session at Fiorano, Hamilton, now 40, is transitioning to his new team after departing Mercedes. Conducting laps behind closed doors alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton encountered issues, reportedly slamming into the barriers and damaging both suspension and bodywork.

This test, permitted due to regulations allowing limited mileage on older F1 models, is a crucial part of Hamilton's adaptation process within Ferrari, as reported by the Italian website it.motorsport.com.

