Montiel's Last-Minute Heroics Propel River Plate to Victory
Gonzalo Montiel secured a victory for River Plate with a 90th-minute diving header, leading to a 1-0 win over Instituto in the Argentine Primera Division. The victory moves River Plate to sixth place in the standings. The match saw disallowed goals and interrupting technical issues.
Gonzalo Montiel delivered a thrilling finish, netting a decisive header in the 90th minute, to lead River Plate to a crucial 1-0 victory against Instituto at the Estadio Monumental in their Argentine Primera Division Apertura match.
The hard-fought win pushed River Plate up to sixth in Group B, only slightly ahead of Instituto, which lags behind just one point.
The closely contested match was marked by disallowed goals for both teams due to offsides, technical delays, and a denied penalty for River Plate in the first half.
