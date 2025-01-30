Montiel's Last-Minute Heroics Propel River Plate to Victory

Gonzalo Montiel delivered a thrilling finish, netting a decisive header in the 90th minute, to lead River Plate to a crucial 1-0 victory against Instituto at the Estadio Monumental in their Argentine Primera Division Apertura match.

The hard-fought win pushed River Plate up to sixth in Group B, only slightly ahead of Instituto, which lags behind just one point.

The closely contested match was marked by disallowed goals for both teams due to offsides, technical delays, and a denied penalty for River Plate in the first half.

(With inputs from agencies.)