Gurmeet Singh: From Bench Warmer to ISL Star

Gurmeet Singh's remarkable rise in the Indian Super League (ISL) is a testament to resilience and dedication. Once confined to the bench, Singh now stands as NorthEast United FC's leading goalkeeper, pivotal in their successful season. His commanding presence and consistent performances have been crucial in the club's ascent.

With a save percentage just shy of the league's best, Singh's prowess at the goalpost is undeniable. His journey hasn't been without challenges, as he transitioned from limited playtime at NorthEast United to a vital role at Hyderabad FC, seizing every opportunity to showcase his skills.

Now back at NorthEast United FC, Singh has come full circle to become a linchpin in Juan Pedro Benali's squad. As he prepares to face his former team, Hyderabad FC, Singh reflects on his path, demonstrating that his ascent is far from over.

