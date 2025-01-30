Greg Norman Joins Brisbane 2032 Olympic Organizing Team
Golf legend Greg Norman has been named to the 24-member board organizing the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Norman, a major figure in golf, replaces a retiring politician on the board. The Games, held in Queensland, offer Norman the chance to shape an event that embodies his home state's sporting pride.
Golf icon Greg Norman is set to bring his expertise to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, joining the organizing team. The two-time British Open champion was appointed to the board by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, replacing a retiring politician.
Hailing from Queensland, the state hosting the Games, Norman expressed his excitement about contributing to his home state's event. As per Sports Minister Anika Wells, Norman's global sporting experience and business acumen are invaluable assets for the Olympic and Paralympic movements.
The preparations for the 2032 Games have faced challenges, including a review of proposed venues after plans for the Gabba stadium were scrapped. However, the organizing committee led by Andrew Liveris remains optimistic about delivering an unforgettable event.
