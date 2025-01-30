Left Menu

Thakur's Historic Hat-Trick Empowers Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Shardul Thakur's extraordinary hat-trick spearheaded Mumbai's dominance over Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A. Thakur, alongside Ajinkya Rahane's 83 and Siddhesh Lad's 89, built a 127-run lead on the opening day. Mumbai's strong bowling performance restricted Meghalaya to just 86 runs.

Shardul Thakur was the hero for Mumbai as he clinched a remarkable hat-trick, steering his team to take the lead against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match.

His efforts, combined with solid innings from skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Siddhesh Lad, who scored 83 and 89 respectively, ensured Mumbai a 127-run advantage on the opening day.

Adeptly supported by fellow bowlers Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, and Shams Mulani, Mumbai bowled out Meghalaya for a mere 86, showcasing a formidable bowling display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

