Thakur's Historic Hat-Trick Empowers Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Shardul Thakur was the hero for Mumbai as he clinched a remarkable hat-trick, steering his team to take the lead against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match.

His efforts, combined with solid innings from skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Siddhesh Lad, who scored 83 and 89 respectively, ensured Mumbai a 127-run advantage on the opening day.

Adeptly supported by fellow bowlers Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, and Shams Mulani, Mumbai bowled out Meghalaya for a mere 86, showcasing a formidable bowling display.

