KL Rahul's Unlucky Return to Ranji Trophy
KL Rahul's return to the Ranji Trophy was short-lived, scoring only 26 runs before being dismissed. Karnataka stood at 267/5, facing Haryana. Despite hopes for a major performance from Rahul, it was Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal who impressed with 91 runs. Haryana's Anshul Kamboj excelled in bowling, capturing key wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:51 IST
KL Rahul's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy ended sooner than expected as he was dismissed after facing 37 balls, scoring 26 runs for Karnataka against Haryana on day one of their crucial Group C match.
Entering the field with high expectations from fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rahul displayed initial promise with a series of crisp boundaries but was ultimately caught off Anshul Kamboj's delivery.
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal led the batting charge with a skillful 91 runs, as Haryana's bowlers, particularly Kamboj, curtailed the opposing team's progression, leaving the match in a balanced state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
