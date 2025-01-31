Chivas Coach Faces Suspension After Controversial Kick
Chivas coach Oscar Garcia received a three-match suspension after kicking Club Leon's James Rodriguez during a Liga MX game. The incident led to a bench brawl, resulting in Garcia's expulsion. Rodriguez, a recent signing, had joined for free after a stellar Copa America run with Colombia.
Chivas' head coach, Oscar Garcia, has been handed a three-match suspension following an altercation during a Liga MX match against Club Leon. The disciplinary committee confirmed the penalty after Garcia kicked James Rodriguez, the Colombian captain.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday as Garcia attempted to retrieve a cleared ball, drawing confrontation from Leon's Nicolas Fonseca. The situation escalated after Garcia tossed the ball aside instead of returning it, leading to a physical exchange on the sidelines, including players.
Rodriguez, who recently joined the Mexican team as a free agent after leaving Spain's Rayo Vallecano, witnessed the on-field chaos. Garcia later acknowledged his conduct was inappropriate and issued an apology to both teams' supporters.
