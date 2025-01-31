Left Menu

Neymar's Triumphant Return to Santos: A New Chapter Begins

Neymar, Brazil's renowned striker, is set to return to his childhood club, Santos, on a short-term deal aimed at revitalizing his career for the 2026 World Cup. His return follows the termination of contracts with Al-Hilal and PSG amid fitness criticisms. Neymar seeks a rejuvenated phase in his career.

Updated: 31-01-2025 09:27 IST
Neymar

Neymar has announced his return to the Brazilian club Santos, where his football journey began, as he aims to regain form ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The star striker confirmed his short-term contract with Santos via social media, expressing the deep connection and support the club offers.

Once criticized at Paris Saint-Germain and after a brief stint at Al-Hilal following an ACL injury, Neymar looks to reignite his career with his former team. Scheduled to arrive at Sao Paulo's airport, Neymar will be reintroduced to fans at Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Neymar's move is seen as a strategic step in his career as he aims for more playtime to prepare for perhaps his final World Cup. While Santos marks homecoming, fans of the sport are eager to see if this new chapter will bring Neymar the success he desires.

