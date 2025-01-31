Odisha Prepares for India-England ODI Clash

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the preparations for the upcoming ODI match between India and England during a visit to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Friday. Majhi expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and applauded the efforts of the Odisha Cricket Association, district and state administration, and Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj in ensuring readiness for the event.

'This event is both a challenge and an honor for us,' Majhi stated, emphasizing the importance of successfully organizing the match. He lauded the dedication shown by all involved in the preparatory work.

Adding a celebratory touch to his visit, the Chief Minister unveiled a special theme song to boost the excitement surrounding the forthcoming cricket match.

(With inputs from agencies.)