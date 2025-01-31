Left Menu

Odisha Prepares for India-England ODI Clash

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed preparations at Barabati Stadium for the ODI match between India and England. He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements under the supervision of the Odisha Cricket Association and local administration. Majhi also unveiled a theme song to mark the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:55 IST
Odisha Prepares for India-England ODI Clash
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the preparations for the upcoming ODI match between India and England during a visit to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Friday. Majhi expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and applauded the efforts of the Odisha Cricket Association, district and state administration, and Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj in ensuring readiness for the event.

'This event is both a challenge and an honor for us,' Majhi stated, emphasizing the importance of successfully organizing the match. He lauded the dedication shown by all involved in the preparatory work.

Adding a celebratory touch to his visit, the Chief Minister unveiled a special theme song to boost the excitement surrounding the forthcoming cricket match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025