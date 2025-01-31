Left Menu

Dhinidhi Desinghu: Starlet of the National Pool

At the National Games, 14-year-old swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu from Karnataka achieved remarkable success, winning four gold medals, including one in the women's 50m freestyle event. Her swift time of 26.96 seconds outpaced competitors, adding to her victories in the 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Dhinidhi Desinghu, a 14-year-old swimming prodigy, made waves at the National Games, grabbing her fourth gold in the 50m freestyle. Her remarkable time of 26.96 seconds solidified her place as a top competitor.

Dhinidhi has already captured gold in the 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and the 4x100m freestyle relay earlier this week. Her relentless pursuit of excellence continues to impress the swimming community.

Alongside Dhinidhi's stellar performance, other athletes made their mark. Karnataka's Shoan Ganguly triumphed in the men's 400m medley, while Mihir Ambre from Maharashtra stole the show in the men's 50m freestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

