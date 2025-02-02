Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's cricket team delivered a masterclass in their recent test against Sri Lanka, achieving a historic innings and 242-run victory at Galle. The win ensured the retention of the prestigious Warne-Muralitharan Trophy.

Key performances included a monumental 232-run score from opener Usman Khawaja and centuries from stand-in captain Steve Smith and Josh Inglis. Spin bowlers Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon shone, taking 16 wickets between them, leading to an enforced follow-on for the Sri Lankans.

Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya emphasized missed fielding opportunities as a significant factor in the team's performance shortfall. He highlighted the visitors' strong batting display and adaptability on a spinning wicket as pivotal to their dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)