Indian Women's U-19 Team Triumphs with T20 World Cup Victory

The Indian Women's Under-19 cricket team secured a remarkable nine-wicket victory against South Africa, winning the T20 World Cup. This achievement was celebrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, who praised the team's performance, especially that of Telugu cricketer Gongadi Trisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Women's Under-19 cricket team achieved a historic victory in the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa with a comprehensive nine-wicket win in Kuala Lumpur.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his pride and congratulated the team via social media, praising their hard work and determination.

Minister Nara Lokesh recognized the team's efforts and highlighted the significant contributions of Telugu cricketer Gongadi Trisha, adding to the team's outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

