Indian Women's U-19 Team Triumphs with T20 World Cup Victory

The Indian Women's Under-19 cricket team achieved a historic victory in the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa with a comprehensive nine-wicket win in Kuala Lumpur.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his pride and congratulated the team via social media, praising their hard work and determination.

Minister Nara Lokesh recognized the team's efforts and highlighted the significant contributions of Telugu cricketer Gongadi Trisha, adding to the team's outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)