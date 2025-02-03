Left Menu

India Triumphs Over England in Epic T20I Finale

India's cricket team secured a remarkable series win against England, clinching the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav praised Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, which played a crucial role in the victory. India's bowling attack stifled England's chase, sealing the series with a 4-1 lead.

Updated: 03-02-2025 06:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a thrilling conclusion to the T20I series, India overpowered England in the fifth match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, wrapping up the series with a commanding 4-1 lead. Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian skipper, emphasized the team's commitment to their distinctive brand of cricket, highlighting the high-risk, high-reward strategy that ultimately paid off.

Abhishek Sharma emerged as the standout performer for India, delivering a match-winning innings of 135 runs off 54 balls, featuring a stunning display of seven fours and 13 sixes. His performance was pivotal in taking India to a formidable total of 247/9. Meanwhile, England faced challenges on the field, with Brydon Carse leading their bowling attack with three wickets, supported by Mark Wood's two dismissals.

During England's run chase, only opener Philip Salt could offer significant resistance with a quickfire 55 from 23 balls. However, India's bowling unit dominated, restricting England to a mere 97 runs with nine overs to spare. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy each claimed three wickets, with Sharma receiving the 'Player of the Match' honor and Chakravarthy securing the 'Player of the Series' award.

