Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: How a Tennis Star Claps Back at Critics
Danielle Collins, the American tennis player, used the prize money from the Australian Open to take a vacation in the Bahamas, after fans booed her during the Grand Slam. Known for her bold personality, Collins responded by asserting that the hecklers were funding her luxurious getaway.
American tennis star Danielle Collins made headlines after fulfilling her promise to use her Australian Open prize money for a vacation in the Bahamas, following a contentious reception at the Grand Slam. Collins, known for her fiery presence on the court, didn't hold back when she received boos from the crowd at Melbourne Park.
The world number 12 faced a hostile audience during her second-round match against Destanee Aiava, prompting a bold declaration that her detractors were contributing to her extravagant holiday plans. On social media, Collins showcased a video of her and friends reveling in a luxurious experience at a Bahamian resort.
While reflecting on the tournament, Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, emphasized that no one was harmed, though feelings might have been hurt. She encouraged fans to relax and enjoy the sport, pointing out her resilience and passion on the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
