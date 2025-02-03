Left Menu

Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: How a Tennis Star Claps Back at Critics

Danielle Collins, the American tennis player, used the prize money from the Australian Open to take a vacation in the Bahamas, after fans booed her during the Grand Slam. Known for her bold personality, Collins responded by asserting that the hecklers were funding her luxurious getaway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:50 IST
Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: How a Tennis Star Claps Back at Critics
Danielle Collins

American tennis star Danielle Collins made headlines after fulfilling her promise to use her Australian Open prize money for a vacation in the Bahamas, following a contentious reception at the Grand Slam. Collins, known for her fiery presence on the court, didn't hold back when she received boos from the crowd at Melbourne Park.

The world number 12 faced a hostile audience during her second-round match against Destanee Aiava, prompting a bold declaration that her detractors were contributing to her extravagant holiday plans. On social media, Collins showcased a video of her and friends reveling in a luxurious experience at a Bahamian resort.

While reflecting on the tournament, Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, emphasized that no one was harmed, though feelings might have been hurt. She encouraged fans to relax and enjoy the sport, pointing out her resilience and passion on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025