Atletico's Crucial Face-Off Against Getafe Amidst LaLiga Pursuit

Atletico Madrid faces a crucial match against Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-final as they aim to bridge the one-point gap with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid. Despite a challenging weekend encounter against Real, Coach Diego Simeone remains focused on Tuesday's clash.

Getafe, 14th in LaLiga and yet to lose this calendar year, boasts a six-match unbeaten streak that includes a draw with Barcelona. Simeone acknowledges the team's intensity and unwavering aim, making them a formidable opponent.

Though Getafe hasn't beaten Atletico since 2011, Simeone expects a tough match, crucial for Atletico's busy schedule in their pursuit of the LaLiga title and Champions League success. He emphasizes the importance of progressing in the Copa del Rey.

