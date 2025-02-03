Atletico's Crucial Face-Off Against Getafe Amidst LaLiga Pursuit
Atletico Madrid, a point behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, plays Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. Despite a six-match unbeaten streak, Getafe ranks 14th in LaLiga. Coach Diego Simeone focuses on this match, eyeing both LaLiga and Champions League success.
Atletico Madrid faces a crucial match against Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-final as they aim to bridge the one-point gap with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid. Despite a challenging weekend encounter against Real, Coach Diego Simeone remains focused on Tuesday's clash.
Getafe, 14th in LaLiga and yet to lose this calendar year, boasts a six-match unbeaten streak that includes a draw with Barcelona. Simeone acknowledges the team's intensity and unwavering aim, making them a formidable opponent.
Though Getafe hasn't beaten Atletico since 2011, Simeone expects a tough match, crucial for Atletico's busy schedule in their pursuit of the LaLiga title and Champions League success. He emphasizes the importance of progressing in the Copa del Rey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
