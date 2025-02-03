Left Menu

Atletico's Crucial Face-Off Against Getafe Amidst LaLiga Pursuit

Atletico Madrid, a point behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, plays Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. Despite a six-match unbeaten streak, Getafe ranks 14th in LaLiga. Coach Diego Simeone focuses on this match, eyeing both LaLiga and Champions League success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:47 IST
Atletico's Crucial Face-Off Against Getafe Amidst LaLiga Pursuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Atletico Madrid faces a crucial match against Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-final as they aim to bridge the one-point gap with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid. Despite a challenging weekend encounter against Real, Coach Diego Simeone remains focused on Tuesday's clash.

Getafe, 14th in LaLiga and yet to lose this calendar year, boasts a six-match unbeaten streak that includes a draw with Barcelona. Simeone acknowledges the team's intensity and unwavering aim, making them a formidable opponent.

Though Getafe hasn't beaten Atletico since 2011, Simeone expects a tough match, crucial for Atletico's busy schedule in their pursuit of the LaLiga title and Champions League success. He emphasizes the importance of progressing in the Copa del Rey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025