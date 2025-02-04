Left Menu

Rashid Khan's Leadership Fuels MI Cape Town's Turnaround

Rashid Khan attributes MI Cape Town's success to his improved leadership and familiarity with the team. After struggling in previous seasons, the team now leads the points table and is primed for the playoffs. Khan emphasizes the importance of communication, team effort, and a strong leadership group.

Updated: 04-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:54 IST
Rashid Khan's Leadership Fuels MI Cape Town's Turnaround
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has steered MI Cape Town to newfound success by applying lessons from his stint with Afghanistan during the T20 World Cup.

The star cricketer's leadership has rejuvenated the team, propelling them to the top of the points table with 30 points from nine matches ahead of the SA20 playoffs.

Khan underscores the significance of teamwork, clear communication, and leadership dynamics in this remarkable turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

