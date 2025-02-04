Left Menu

R Praggnanandhaa: Young Chess Prodigy Makes History at Tata Steel Tournament

R Praggnanandhaa, a 19-year-old chess prodigy from Chennai, clinched his first Tata Steel Chess title by defeating World Champion D Gukesh. His victory marked a significant milestone for Indian chess, being the first Indian victor since Viswanathan Anand. Praggnanandhaa showcased remarkable resilience in the tie-breaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:56 IST
R Praggnanandhaa: Young Chess Prodigy Makes History at Tata Steel Tournament
Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • India

India's rising chess star R Praggnanandhaa received a hero's welcome at the airport after securing his first Tata Steel Chess title. Fans and officials from Tamil Nadu and the national federation gathered to celebrate his victory over World Champion D Gukesh.

At just 19, Praggnanandhaa's win at the prestigious tournament marked a major milestone in his career, making him the first Indian to claim the title since chess legend Viswanathan Anand. The Chennai native displayed exceptional mental resilience, recovering from an early setback to triumph 2-1 in the thrilling tie-breaker.

The tournament saw both Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh finish with 8.5 points after the 13th round. In a nail-biting sudden death, Praggnanandhaa capitalized on Gukesh's mistake to secure victory. He now sets his sights on competing at the Prague Masters from February 25 to March 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025