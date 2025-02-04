R Praggnanandhaa: Young Chess Prodigy Makes History at Tata Steel Tournament
R Praggnanandhaa, a 19-year-old chess prodigy from Chennai, clinched his first Tata Steel Chess title by defeating World Champion D Gukesh. His victory marked a significant milestone for Indian chess, being the first Indian victor since Viswanathan Anand. Praggnanandhaa showcased remarkable resilience in the tie-breaker.
- Country:
- India
India's rising chess star R Praggnanandhaa received a hero's welcome at the airport after securing his first Tata Steel Chess title. Fans and officials from Tamil Nadu and the national federation gathered to celebrate his victory over World Champion D Gukesh.
At just 19, Praggnanandhaa's win at the prestigious tournament marked a major milestone in his career, making him the first Indian to claim the title since chess legend Viswanathan Anand. The Chennai native displayed exceptional mental resilience, recovering from an early setback to triumph 2-1 in the thrilling tie-breaker.
The tournament saw both Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh finish with 8.5 points after the 13th round. In a nail-biting sudden death, Praggnanandhaa capitalized on Gukesh's mistake to secure victory. He now sets his sights on competing at the Prague Masters from February 25 to March 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur
Call for Tax Exemption on Life-saving Drugs in India