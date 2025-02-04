Left Menu

AC Milan Secures Joao Felix; Chelsea Bets on Youth

AC Milan signed Joao Felix from Chelsea on a loan deal, while Chelsea acquired French midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne. Felix, previously struggling for game time at Chelsea, will join forces with coach Sergio Conceicao at Milan. Amougou expressed excitement about his new opportunity.

AC Milan has made a strategic move by securing Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea on a loan deal lasting through the season. In a reciprocal transfer, Chelsea has brought in promising French midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on an eight-year contract, the Premier League club announced.

Reports from British media indicate that the 19-year-old Amougou joined Chelsea for a transfer fee of approximately 12 million pounds. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Felix, who originally joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid with a hefty seven-year contract worth an alleged 46 million pounds, found himself grappling for playing time during his return to the Premier League.

Since his stint with Chelsea, Felix started in only three league matches, even though he scored during his debut game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now poised to collaborate with Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao at Milan, Felix eyes new opportunities. Concurrently, Amougou, who made his mark with 17 Serie A appearances for Saint-Etienne, expressed honor and optimism about joining Chelsea, a club noted for nurturing young talent.

