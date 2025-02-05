Left Menu

Giuliano Simeone Shines as Atletico Crush Getafe

Giuliano Simeone scored twice to propel Atletico Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Despite having a goal disallowed, Simeone was influential before leaving to applause. Substitute Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added late goals, securing Atletico's semi-final spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In an impressive display of football prowess, Giuliano Simeone led Atletico Madrid to a 5-0 triumph over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Simeone set the tone early, netting twice in the first half, thrilling fans with his attacking instincts.

Despite being denied a hat-trick due to an offside call, Simeone's performance was crucial as Atletico established dominance. Goalkeeper Jiri Letacek made noteworthy saves to keep Getafe in contention early on, but Samu Lino extended Atletico's lead just before half-time.

Substitutes Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added to the scoreline, sealing the win. The victory assured Atletico of a semi-final spot as they gear up to face Real Madrid in an upcoming league derby.

