Giuliano Simeone Shines as Atletico Crush Getafe
Giuliano Simeone scored twice to propel Atletico Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Despite having a goal disallowed, Simeone was influential before leaving to applause. Substitute Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added late goals, securing Atletico's semi-final spot.
- Country:
- Spain
In an impressive display of football prowess, Giuliano Simeone led Atletico Madrid to a 5-0 triumph over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Simeone set the tone early, netting twice in the first half, thrilling fans with his attacking instincts.
Despite being denied a hat-trick due to an offside call, Simeone's performance was crucial as Atletico established dominance. Goalkeeper Jiri Letacek made noteworthy saves to keep Getafe in contention early on, but Samu Lino extended Atletico's lead just before half-time.
Substitutes Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added to the scoreline, sealing the win. The victory assured Atletico of a semi-final spot as they gear up to face Real Madrid in an upcoming league derby.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Quarter-Finals at the Australian Open: Keys vs. Svitolina Showdown
Champions League Drama: A New Era in European Football?
Timur Kapadze Takes Helm as Uzbekistan's National Football Coach
Belgium's Football Rebirth: Coach Rudi Garcia Eyes Courtois Comeback Amid Positive Signs
Sudeva Delhi FC Unleashes Football Trials in Northeast India