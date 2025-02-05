Giuliano Simeone Shines as Atletico Crush Getafe

In an impressive display of football prowess, Giuliano Simeone led Atletico Madrid to a 5-0 triumph over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Simeone set the tone early, netting twice in the first half, thrilling fans with his attacking instincts.

Despite being denied a hat-trick due to an offside call, Simeone's performance was crucial as Atletico established dominance. Goalkeeper Jiri Letacek made noteworthy saves to keep Getafe in contention early on, but Samu Lino extended Atletico's lead just before half-time.

Substitutes Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added to the scoreline, sealing the win. The victory assured Atletico of a semi-final spot as they gear up to face Real Madrid in an upcoming league derby.

