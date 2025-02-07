Ferran Torres Hat-Trick Powers Barcelona to Copa del Rey Semi-Finals

Ferran Torres delivered a hat-trick in just 30 minutes, propelling Barcelona to a commanding 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Playing against his childhood club in his hometown, Torres first scored from a counter-attack just two minutes in.

Continuing his scoring spree, Torres netted twice more, the second a quick rebound from a Lamine Yamal shot, and the third coming from the edge of the box. Barcelona further overwhelmed Valencia with goals from Fermin Lopez and Yamal, securing their passage to the semi-finals.

Despite Valencia's struggles, Torres remained respectful, opting not to celebrate his goals. Barcelona's attacking prowess helped extend their undefeated streak to 10 games, leaving Valencia deep in relegation worries. The Catalan giants hope to maintain their momentum in the upcoming semis.

(With inputs from agencies.)