Rodri's Resilience: Eyes on a Champions League Comeback

Manchester City has expressed confidence in Rodri's potential comeback this season by including the injured Ballon d'Or winner in their Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

UEFA mandated a Thursday midnight deadline for updated squad submissions for European contests. With a cap on three midseason signings, City elected to exclude teenage defender Vitor Reis, a recent acquisition from Palmeiras.

Rodri aims for a return in April, approximately ''six to seven months'' after suffering an ACL tear in September against Arsenal. City faces Real Madrid in an upcoming two-leg knockout, with new additions Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, and Abdukodir Khusanov in the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)