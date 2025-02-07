Left Menu

Rodri's Resilience: Eyes on a Champions League Comeback

Manchester City registered injured star Rodri for the Champions League knockout stages, showing confidence in his potential return this season. Despite a challenging path without him, City's updated squad includes new signings Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, and Abdukodir Khusanov as they face Real Madrid in the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:10 IST
Manchester City has expressed confidence in Rodri's potential comeback this season by including the injured Ballon d'Or winner in their Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

UEFA mandated a Thursday midnight deadline for updated squad submissions for European contests. With a cap on three midseason signings, City elected to exclude teenage defender Vitor Reis, a recent acquisition from Palmeiras.

Rodri aims for a return in April, approximately ''six to seven months'' after suffering an ACL tear in September against Arsenal. City faces Real Madrid in an upcoming two-leg knockout, with new additions Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, and Abdukodir Khusanov in the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

