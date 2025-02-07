Left Menu

Thrilling Victories and Draws at the National Games Women's Hockey

Odisha and Mizoram won convincingly in the women's hockey at the National Games, while Jharkhand and Maharashtra held a draw. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab secured crucial wins in the men's tournament. Zameer Mohammad and Pradeep Singh shined with their penalty corner conversions, leading their teams to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:28 IST
Thrilling Victories and Draws at the National Games Women's Hockey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha and Mizoram registered emphatic wins, defeating Karnataka and Uttarakhand, respectively, in the women's hockey competition at the 38th National Games on Friday.

In a Pool A match, Odisha outperformed Karnataka with team captain Jiwan Kishori Toppo and others scoring, while Mizoram dominated Pool B against hosts Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Jharkhand and Maharashtra ended in a goalless tie, maintaining Jharkhand's top pool position.

In the men's domain, Uttar Pradesh narrowly defeated Haryana 2-1. Surprises continued as Punjab secured a hard-fought victory against Madhya Pradesh, with Pradeep Singh's hat-trick proving decisive, placing Punjab second in Pool A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025