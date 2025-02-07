Thrilling Victories and Draws at the National Games Women's Hockey

Odisha and Mizoram registered emphatic wins, defeating Karnataka and Uttarakhand, respectively, in the women's hockey competition at the 38th National Games on Friday.

In a Pool A match, Odisha outperformed Karnataka with team captain Jiwan Kishori Toppo and others scoring, while Mizoram dominated Pool B against hosts Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Jharkhand and Maharashtra ended in a goalless tie, maintaining Jharkhand's top pool position.

In the men's domain, Uttar Pradesh narrowly defeated Haryana 2-1. Surprises continued as Punjab secured a hard-fought victory against Madhya Pradesh, with Pradeep Singh's hat-trick proving decisive, placing Punjab second in Pool A.

(With inputs from agencies.)