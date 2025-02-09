Australia Triumphs: Series Sweep Against Sri Lanka
Australia secured a 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka by winning the second test match in Galle within four days. Highlighted by centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, Australia responded to Sri Lanka's 257 with a commanding 414, eventually besting their target with minimal resistance.
Australia emphatically concluded their test tour with a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, dominating the second test match in Galle within just four days.
In response to Sri Lanka's initial score of 257, Australia forged ahead with a formidable 414, thanks in large part to sterling centuries by skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey.
After bowling out Sri Lanka for 231 in their second innings, Australia pursued a modest target of 75, successfully securing win with only the dismissal of opener Travis Head.
