Australia Triumphs: Series Sweep Against Sri Lanka

Australia emphatically concluded their test tour with a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, dominating the second test match in Galle within just four days.

In response to Sri Lanka's initial score of 257, Australia forged ahead with a formidable 414, thanks in large part to sterling centuries by skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey.

After bowling out Sri Lanka for 231 in their second innings, Australia pursued a modest target of 75, successfully securing win with only the dismissal of opener Travis Head.

