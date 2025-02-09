Bayern's Domination: Leverkusen Faces Uphill Battle

In a seemingly decisive turn in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich has left its rivals trailing, most notably Bayer Leverkusen, which struggled to catch up. Leverkusen's scoreless draw in Wolfsburg widened the gap to eight points, effectively signaling Bayern's stronghold on the title race this season.

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen's coach, faced scrutiny for his tactical changes, yet he remains hopeful. Alonso credits the earlier matches in midweek tournaments for impacting player freshness. Despite challenges, the team vows to focus on themselves as they prepare to host Bayern next weekend.

Goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký expressed determination to keep fighting for the title, urging his teammates to capitalize on their upcoming home advantage against Bayern. While Bayern prepares for a Champions League playoff against Celtic, Leverkusen enjoys a rare respites, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)