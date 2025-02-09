Left Menu

Bayern's Domination: Leverkusen Faces Uphill Battle

The Bundesliga title race seems decided as Bayern Munich leads by eight points after Bayer Leverkusen failed to close the gap. Leverkusen's scoreless draw against Wolfsburg highlights missed opportunities. Coach Xabi Alonso remains optimistic for their upcoming clash with Bayern, despite their slip-ups this season.

Updated: 09-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:09 IST
  • Germany

In a seemingly decisive turn in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich has left its rivals trailing, most notably Bayer Leverkusen, which struggled to catch up. Leverkusen's scoreless draw in Wolfsburg widened the gap to eight points, effectively signaling Bayern's stronghold on the title race this season.

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen's coach, faced scrutiny for his tactical changes, yet he remains hopeful. Alonso credits the earlier matches in midweek tournaments for impacting player freshness. Despite challenges, the team vows to focus on themselves as they prepare to host Bayern next weekend.

Goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký expressed determination to keep fighting for the title, urging his teammates to capitalize on their upcoming home advantage against Bayern. While Bayern prepares for a Champions League playoff against Celtic, Leverkusen enjoys a rare respites, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

