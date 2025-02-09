Plymouth's Historic FA Cup Win Over Liverpool

The FA Cup witnessed a major upset on Sunday as Premier League leaders Liverpool were eliminated by second-tier team Plymouth in a 1-0 defeat. This loss ended Liverpool's quest for a quadruple of major trophies this season.

Ryan Hardie scored the decisive penalty in the 53rd minute for Plymouth, a team languishing at the bottom of the Championship. Notably, Liverpool played without key stars Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Virgil van Dijk, though they still fielded an experienced squad.

Plymouth's players celebrated joyously at the final whistle, marking a memorable moment for the club. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton secured their place in the last 16 after Brazilian players Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha scored a quickfire double against Blackburn in a 2-0 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)